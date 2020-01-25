Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. 955,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

