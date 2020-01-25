Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $114,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 138,617 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 421,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 61,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,379. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $787.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

