Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

NYSE MOH traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $134.57. 249,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $102,187,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,945,000 after acquiring an additional 229,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $15,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

