Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

