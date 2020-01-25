Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Barnes Group also reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on B. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of B opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. Barnes Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $3,516,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,479 in the last ninety days. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 256,029 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

