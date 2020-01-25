AmsterdamCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $71,243.00 and $20.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

