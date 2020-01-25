Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.76-3.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of APH stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,994 shares of company stock worth $25,155,902. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

