Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Lowered to Sell at Cross Research

Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Shares of APH opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $5,524,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,524,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,902. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

