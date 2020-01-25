Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of APH stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other Amphenol news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,994 shares of company stock worth $25,155,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

