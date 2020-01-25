Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $238.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $194.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $225.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

