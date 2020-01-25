Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

