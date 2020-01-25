American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research note published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.45.

AIG opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. American International Group has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in American International Group by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

