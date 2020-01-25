American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 879.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 118.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 56.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 40.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 567,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 164,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

