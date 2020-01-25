American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-6.00 EPS.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,312.65% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.85.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

