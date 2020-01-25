Amcor (ASX:AMC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.07

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.07 and traded as high as $15.74. Amcor shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 1,636,483 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87.

About Amcor (ASX:AMC)

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

