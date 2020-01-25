Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Sell

Guggenheim lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the software’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair lowered Altair Engineering from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. 390,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,429. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $2,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,810 shares of company stock worth $3,941,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,476 shares of the software’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock valued at $110,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.