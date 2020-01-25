Alphacat Achieves Market Capitalization of $690,625.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $690,625.00 and $66,256.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alphacat has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.75 or 0.03112186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00201634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029307 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

