Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,769.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,515.71.

GOOG stock traded down $19.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,466.71. 1,776,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,386.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,264.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

