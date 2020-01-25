Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Capitalg Lp Sells 12,487 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $18,650,531.06.

On Monday, December 30th, Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98.

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41.

GOOG opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,386.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

