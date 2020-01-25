Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Intellectus Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.71.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,466.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,386.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,264.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,025.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.