Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.64. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 62,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Mackie reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 million and a PE ratio of -23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

