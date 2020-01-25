ALLUVA (ALV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One ALLUVA token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM. During the last week, ALLUVA has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. ALLUVA has a market capitalization of $82,158.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com . ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva . ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

