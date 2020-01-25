Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Allied Healthcare Products stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 4,541,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,970. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

