Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALV. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €242.00 ($281.40) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €233.29 ($271.26).

FRA ALV traded up €2.40 ($2.79) on Friday, reaching €220.95 ($256.92). The stock had a trading volume of 895,800 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €219.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €213.40. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

