Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.00. 127,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,764. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $120.26 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

