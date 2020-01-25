ALIS (ALIS) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. ALIS has a market capitalization of $763,083.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALIS token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and IDEX. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.03094254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00200549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

