Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.
NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
