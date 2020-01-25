Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

