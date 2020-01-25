Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Given $150.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $150.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALG stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $131.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.