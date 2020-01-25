Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.93, 1,467,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,542,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKBA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $989.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.