Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.76.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.95. 1,763,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.45 and its 200-day moving average is $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

