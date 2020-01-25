Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.40, a PEG ratio of 33.99 and a beta of -0.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

