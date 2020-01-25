Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.09. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,294,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after buying an additional 919,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after buying an additional 793,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agenus by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 309,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 263,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165,807 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

