AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASIX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE ASIX opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. AdvanSix’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Sansone acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin acquired 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $225,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

