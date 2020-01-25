Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Up 6.8%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.58, 1,274,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 998,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 106.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

