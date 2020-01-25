ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Down 6.2%

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.26, approximately 1,071,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 922,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.