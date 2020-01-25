Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading 14.5% Higher

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.37, 8,296,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 4,253,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,697,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

