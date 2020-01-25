Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Given “Hold” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

