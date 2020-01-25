ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.18. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.62%.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

