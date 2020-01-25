AceD 24 Hour Volume Hits $82.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $34,888.00 and $82.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005753 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003024 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,279,937 coins and its circulating supply is 10,238,737 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

