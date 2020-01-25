Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, BitForex and Kyber Network. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $119,901.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, DDEX, IDEX, ZBG, Bilaxy, Indodax, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Sistemkoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

