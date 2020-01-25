AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,645 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of AbbVie worth $196,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 827,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,213,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,892. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.67%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

