Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,583,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $224,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. 4,218,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.