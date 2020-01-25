Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $99.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.