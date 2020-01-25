8X8’s (EGHT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 8X8 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $3,016,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,514,000 after buying an additional 2,002,790 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.