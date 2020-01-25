$85.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report sales of $85.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.77 million to $87.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies reported sales of $80.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $285.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.29 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $329.21 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

SAIL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. 516,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,519. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.80 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,419,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,266,546.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,800 shares of company stock worth $2,374,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.