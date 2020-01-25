$8.76 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post $8.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.71 billion and the highest is $8.80 billion. SAP reported sales of $8.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $32.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. The stock had a trading volume of 595,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,052. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $100.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.56. The company has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

