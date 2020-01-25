$702.60 Million in Sales Expected for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $702.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.40 million. FleetCor Technologies posted sales of $643.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.61.

NYSE FLT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.70. 649,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.13. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $196.49 and a 1 year high of $320.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,371.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 633,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,341,000 after acquiring an additional 402,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

