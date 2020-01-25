6,531 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,531 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

