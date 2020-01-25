6,249 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after buying an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

