6,051 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $116.88 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

